Salam Mustapha receives blessings from former boss ahead of NPP Youth Organizer contest

Politics of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Salam Mustapha a leading contender in this weekend’s National Youth Organiser contest has sought the blessings of the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Mr.Sammi Awuku.



The youth activist served as the Deputy National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under Mr. Samuel Awuku known in politics as Capo.



Sammi Awuku moved on to become the National Organiser of the NPP and is not seeking re-election for personal reasons but has indicated that he is committed to the party’s resolve to retain power.



Mr. Salam who is at the forefront of youth activism in whipping up the interest of the youth in the party called on his former Boss at his residence



“Thank you Capo, my former boss for the support. Our shared belief and resolve will live on and ensure that the youth wing during my leadership will be stronger and more formidable to keep alive the youth spirit of the party.



"You have stood firm with me in this journey, believing in my competence and capacity to lead the youth front of our dear party and I want to sincerely thank you for the confidence reposed in.



"We must work together after my victory to help many of our compatriots who look up to us for help and reprieve. And I know your commitment to assisting the youth of the party youth remains absolute. Capo medaase”, he wrote after the visit