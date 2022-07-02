SalahFoodFest: Abeka Zongo to host next phase of intra contest

Religion of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The HappyFM intra Zongo community SalahFest cooking contest train has reached Abeka.



The contest will see two teams each from Abeka and Fadama Zongos battling it out at the courtyard of the Abeka Chief Palace on Saturday July 2, 2022.



Contestants who will be in teams of three (3) will prepare amazing rice based dishes from the Zongo community with Royal Aroma Fortified rice and Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix to book a place in the finals.



Classic Ladies and Ba Mai Yi Shey Allah will have a fierce contest to determine who represents Abeka Zongo.



Insha Allah and Allah Na Talare Da Mu will also contest for the slot to represent Fadama Zongo at the final contest.



Programmes Manager of Happy98.9FM, Elwoode Mantey, explained contestants will be scored based on taste, creativity/presentation, cooking technique, neatness, nutrition and health and time.



He disclosed the contest which has already gained momentum will see the winner at the grand finale walk home with a Gh₵20,000 prize pot including a fat cow.



He urged various Zongo communities to partake in the contest to promote sportsmanship and unity.



“We started the Salah foodfest cooking competition from Kasoa, to Tema then hosted it in Nima and now we want to bring it to the people of Abeka. Throughout the competition in the various venues, we’ve been able to show Ghanaians how exciting and harmonious the Zongo communities are in the country. As expected, the final showdown will come off at Fadama and I want to entreat the contestants in the Abeka edition to bring their A game on board because the prize is worth the sweat and fun.”



The 2022 Salah Food Fest is sponsored by; HD+ – Your HD experience partner for Salahfest Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix, Royal Aroma Fortified Rice, Bigoo Drinks and Cedar Bakes.