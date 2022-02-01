Salaga Hospital to be completed first quarter 2022 - Agyeman-Manu

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister for Health has informed Parliament that works on the 60-bed Salaga Hospital project is ongoing with a progress of 68 percent of completion.



According to him, the contractor’s estimated date for the completion of the project is the first quarter of 2022 per the work programme.



Mr. Agyeman-Manu made the observation when he appeared before the House to respond to a question by Ms. Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Salaga South on the status of the 60-bed Salaga Hospital project and when it would be completed.



He said the contractor also agreed to mobilize staff from other locations during the farming season to continue with works on the project in order to achieve the expected project completion date.



Mr. Agyeman-Manu said the 60-bed Salaga Hospital project formed part of the eight hospitals undertaken by Messrs Euroget De Invest.



He explained that the Salaga hospital at the initial stages suffered some challenges in the implementation including a two-year injunction due to issues between the main Contractor Messrs Euroget De Invest and the subcontractor Messrs Maico Ghana Limited.





Mr. Agyeman-Manu also assured that the ministry would ensure the Salaga Hospital project was completed in the first quarter of 2022.



“We have paid Euroget so that project completion date cannot be varied any longer and resources they needed are being provided” he added.