Saint John’s Hospital and Fertility Centre marks 10 years anniversary with blood donation, free medical tests

Monday, 1 August 2022

Saint John's Hospital and Fertility Centre have marked its 10th anniversary with blood donation exercise and free medical tests on Saturday, July 30, 2020.



The donation and free medical check-ups mark the start of activities lined up by the hospital to mark a decade of quality healthcare delivery in the country. According to management, the activities will last till December 2022.



Following the blood donation and lunch that took place on Saturday, the hospital will embark on a clean-up exercise on August 13. The hospital will follow up the clean-up exercise with medical outreach on September 10, 17, and 24, in Nsawam, Market, and Achimota, respectively.



On October 8, the hospital will hold a breast cancer press outreach, a children's day float on November 19, a staff durbar and awards night on December 10, and a thanksgiving service on December 18, 2022.



The event held at the hospital's premise at Tantra Roundabout in Accra was graced by some dignitaries. The dignitaries include the District Director of Health in Ga North Municipality, Dr Maame Yaa Essel; Moses Anim, Member of Parliament for Trobo Constituency; and Simon Sekyim, Municipal Chief Executive for Ga North were the special guests who graced the occasion.



Nana Ayew Afriyie, Member of Parliament for Effiduase/Asokore Constituency and a member of the Parliamentary Health Committee, presided over the programme which recognized a decade of first-class health delivery by Saint John's Hospital and Fertility Centre.



The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the prestigious health centre, Maame Yaa Antwi shared an inspiring story of how the hospital grew from 18 clients per month to over 3,000 clients per month.



Antwi stated that the hospital's value for 'patient-centeredness' has been the key to its rapid growth and sustainability over the decades.



"I would say the secret has been patient-centeredness. We believe in customer experience management whereby we see to the patients at their very point of need. We make sure that we show empathy when it comes to patients such that when the patients leave they end up coming back to reuse the service," he said.



