Saglemi saga: Trial of Collins Dauda, four others 'selective justice'- Minority

General News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in Parliament, has described the trial of Alhaji Collins Dauda and four others allegedly involved in the US$200 million Saglemi Housing project as “selective justice”.



Mr Iddrisu said the charges were “frivolous” and same was intended to politically harass and persecute and “we remain undaunted.”



“I do not think the charges could stand the test of law. I am very convinced about it,” he said.



The Minority leader, who was in court in solidarity with Alhaji Dauda’s court case, tasked journalists to probe further into the matter.



Speaking to journalists after the court sitting, Mr Iddrisu said: “Is it not interesting that they are being charged for causing financial loss. As at May 31, 2018, some payments were made to the same contractor in the case and those who made those charges were not being charged.



"The May 2018 payments was not a Collins Dauda era or John Dramani Mahama Presidency era.”



He said “Selective justice is discriminatory and in breach and affront of Article 17 of the 1992 Constitution.



"We do not want to believe that this is also another selective justice aimed at political harassment and intimidation of us. Those who made payment in year 2018 are not here.”



He said he had also listened to the charges and he was not “aware that Ministers generated certificates. It is technical consultants who do that after evaluation.”



“We will not be intimidated by this trial,” he told journalists.



Alhaji Dauda and four others are being held over the US$200million Saglemi Housing Project scandal.



Alhaji Dauda is trial with Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah, also a former Minister of Works and Housing Ministry and Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, a former Chief Director, Andrew Clocanas, Executive Director of Contructora OAS Ghana Limited and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo.



They are variously being held on charges of wilfully causing financial to the state, intentionally misapplying public property, issuing a false certificate and dishonestly causing financial loss to the State.



They have been admitted to bail.