Saglemi saga: I never signed for a four-phased project – ET Mensah insists

General News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Former Minister E. T. Mensah has hit back at critics for his role in the Saglemi Housing project



• According to him, he never signed a document saying the project should be in phases



• He has described NDC members insisting he signed for a phased project as ‘liars’



Former Water Resources, Works and Housing Minister, Enoch Teye Mensah, has insisted that at no point did he sign a document that said the Saglemi Housing project will or should be executed in four-phases.



Taking his second turn in a week on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme, the former Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament described persons insisting that the project was to be excuted in phases as ‘liars.’



“Did you sign any agreement for a four-phased project?” programme host Paul Adom-Otchere asked E. T. Mensah during the show which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



He replied: “No, no, no, absolutely no. The technical people had a meeting and something came out and it was only few days that I found out, that they could fast track what they were doing and they could do it in parcels not a four-phased project on the back of this project which was approved by parliament to build 5,000 housing units, no phases was mentioned at that time.



He continued that as with his accounting and auditing background, he did not sign things any how: “You should know my profession, I have been an accountant, auditor for years, I don’t just sign things and I am telling you that all that they are talking about is lies. There is no other word to use than to say that those people are lying. I don’t know what they want to achieve from that.”



Over the past week, he has gotten into a banter with some members of the National Democratic Congress, among others National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi and former presidential staffers Stan Dogbe and Felix Kwakye Ofosu.



Whiles he inists that the said project was not to be executed in phases, Kwakye-Ofosu for instance posted copies of a parliamentary hansard to back his claims whiles on his part, Stan Dogbe has said it was E. T. Mensah that needed to be arrested not his successor Collins Dauda.



Dauda and four others are currently on bail for willfully causing financial loss to the state in the execution of the 5,000 unit housing project at Saglemi, which project was costed at $200 million dollars and started under the John Evans Atta Mills administration.



