Saglemi Housing trial: Collins Dauda, others back in court

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Alhaji Collins Dauda, and four others standing trial for causing financial loss to the state in the Saglemi Affordable Housing project case are expected to be back in court today, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.



The four others are Kweku Agyeman Mensah, also a former minister, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, Chief Director of the ministry, Andrew Clocanas Executive chairman of Constructura OAS Ghana Limited, and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo who have pleaded not guilty to all 52 charges.



Background



Two former Ministers of Works and Housing Alhaji Collins Dauda, Kweku Agyeman Mensah, and three others have been arraigned in court over the Saglemi Affordable Housing infractions.



The five were charged on August 5, 2021, with 52 counts of charges including causing financial loss to the state.



They are facing charges of Intentionally misapplying public property, causing financial loss to the state, and issuing false certificates in the Saglemi Affordable Housing project which involved the sum of $200M.