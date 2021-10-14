Saglemi Housing 'fraud': Collins Dauda case adjourned to Oct. 21

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Hearing of the case in which former Minister of Works and Housing Alhaji Collins Dauda is standing trial has been adjourned to October 21.



Alhaji Collins Dauda, together with Kweku Agyeman Mensah, also a former minister, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, Chief Director of the ministry, Andrew Clocanas Executive chairman of Constructura OAS Ghana Limited and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo have been charged for causing financial loss to the state and have pleaded not guilty.



At the last court sitting on August 5, before Justice Comfort Tasiame Collins Dauda was admitted to a self-recognizance bail Kweku Agyeman Mensah, also a former minister of Works and Housing and Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, Chief Director of the ministry were granted bail in the sums of $65 million each.



In addition, they are to produce three sureties one of whom should be a public officer.



Andrew Clocanas, Executive chairman of Constructura OAS Ghana Limited who is the fourth accused person was also admitted to bail in the sum of $179M with three sureties one of whom should be a public servant.



Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, the fifth accused person was admitted to bail in the sum of $13M dollars with three sureties.



The court presided over by Justice Comfort Tasiame ordered all accused persons to deposit their Ghanaian passport to the registrar of the court



In court on Wednesday, October 13, when the accused persons and their lawyers appeared the case was not called.



EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that administrative processes that were to put the matter before a new judge has not been completed.



The judge at Criminal Court 4, Justice Comfort Tasiame who sat during the vacation on the matter is currently on leave.



All the accused persons were present in court.



Background



Two former Ministers of Works and Housing Alhaji Collins Dauda, Kweku Agyeman Mensah and three others have been arraigned in court over the Saglemi Affordable Housing infractions.



The five were charged on August 5 for 52 counts charges including causing financial loss to the state.



They are facing charges of Intentionally misapplying public property, causing financial loss to the state and issuing of false certificates in the Saglemi Affordable Housing project which involved the sum of $200M.