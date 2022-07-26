Saglemi Housing case: State prosecutors buy time to file 'outstanding documents'

General News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The hearing of the case in which Alhaji Collins Dauda, a former Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing, and four others involved in the $200 million Saglemi Housing Project scandal has been adjourned to October 28, 2022.



This was because the state prosecutors could not file their outstanding documents to ensure the trial progressed.



In court on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Winifred Sarpong, a Principal State Attorney, prayed for time to enable them to file their “outstanding documents.”



“We are unable to go on with the business of the day because we have not been able to file our outstanding documents, which include some witness statements.,” the Principal State Attorney told the court.



According to EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah, the defence lawyers in the matter did not oppose the request.



After listening to the parties, the sitting judge, Her Ladyship Justice Elfreda Dankyi, adjourned the case to October 28.



Fresh charges



The office of the Attorney-General is expected to amend the charges that would see the court retake the pleas of the accused persons who had all pleaded not guilty to the 52 charges, including willfully causing financial loss to the state.



The court, presided over by Justice Elfreda Dankyi at the last sitting on June 22, adjourned the case to today, July 26, 2022, to make room for the amendment.



But in Court on Wednesday, the prosecution asked for time to ensure they file their “outstanding documents.”



Accused persons



Alhaji Collins Dauda, together with Kweku Agyeman Mensah, also a former minister, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, Chief Director of the ministry, Andrew Clocanas, Executive chairman of Constructura OAS Ghana Limited, and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo have been charged for causing financial loss to the state and have pleaded not guilty all 52 charges.



While Alhaji Collins Dauda was admitted to a self-recognisance bail, Kweku Agyeman Mensah and Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu were granted bail in the sums of $65 million each.



In addition, they are to produce three sureties, one of whom should be a public officer.



Andrew Clocanas, the fourth accused person, was also admitted to bail in the sum of $179M with three sureties, one of whom should be a public servant.



Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, the fifth accused person, was admitted to bail in the sum of 13M dollars with three sureties.



Background



Two former Ministers of Works and Housing, Alhaji Collins Dauda, Kweku Agyeman Mensah, and three others, have been arraigned in court over the Saglemi Affordable Housing infractions.



The five were charged on August 5, 2021, with 52 counts, including causing financial loss to the state.



They are facing charges of Intentionally misapplying public property, causing financial loss to the state, and issuing false certificates in the Saglemi Affordable Housing project, which involved the sum of $200M.