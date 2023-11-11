Saglemi Housing Project contractor cremated, mortal remains to be sent to the UK

General News of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The contractor of the infamous Saglemi Housing Project, Andrew Clocanas, has finally been laid to rest.



According to reports, Andrew Clocanas passed away at his Airport Residential Apartment.



The body was discovered in his bathroom under a shower on Saturday, October 20, 2023.



A Requiem Mass followed by a cremation was held at the Lashibi Funeral Home on November 7, 2023



A funeral brochure that had details of the ceremony stated that Clocanas' "mortal remains will be sent to the United Kingdom for a funeral service and burial alongside his late father Nikolaos".



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service visited his residence to question some people as part of their ongoing inquiry into his death.



Trial prior to death



Andrews Clocanas was still on trial in connection with the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project. Others standing trial alongside him include Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah, a former Minister of Water Resources, Works, and Housing; Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, a former Chief Director of the ministry; Collins Dauda, former Minister of Works and Housing and Nouvi Tettey Angelo, Chief Executive Officer and owner of Ridge Management Solutions Ghana Limited.



The group is facing a total of 70 charges. They are alleged to have wilfully caused financial loss to the state regarding the approved $200 million for the Saglemi project.



All the accused parties have pleaded not guilty and have been granted bail.



See Andrew Clocanas' funeral brochure below



