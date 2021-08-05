Saglemi Housing: Four granted $322m bail, Collins Dauda on self-recognisance bail

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The former Minister of Works and Housing, Collins Dauda, has been admitted to a self-recognizance bail in the Saglemi Affordable Housing project case.



He was granted bail after he pleaded not guilty to charges, including causing financial loss to the state and was ordered to deposit his Ghanaian passport with the court's registrar.



Kweku Agyeman Mensah, a former minister of Works and Housing, and Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, Chief Director of the ministry, were granted bail in the sum of $65 million each.



In addition, they are to produce three sureties, one of whom should be a public officer.



Andrew Clocanas, Executive chairman of Constructura OAS Ghana Limited, the fourth accused person, was also admitted to bail in the sum of $179M with three sureties, one of whom should be a public servant.



Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, the fifth accused person, was admitted to bail in the sum of $13M dollars with three sureties.



The court presided over by Justice Comfort Tasiame ordered all accused persons to deposit their Ghanaian passports with the court's registrar.



The case has been adjourned to October 13.