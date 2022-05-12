Saglemi Housing Case Trial: Prosecution to amend charges

General News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The prosecution in the trial of two former Ministers of Works and Housing Alhaji Collins Dauda and Kwaku Agyemang-Mensah and three others is seeking to amend the criminal charges against the accused persons over the Saglemi Affordable Housing project.



Alhaji Collins Dauda, and the four others are standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state in the Housing project.



It remains unclear the nature of the amendment the prosecution intends to make to the current charges against the five accused persons.



The five were put before the High Court in August 2021 with 52 charges including causing financial loss to the State, intentionally misapplying public property, and issuing false certificates in the project which involved an amount of $200 million.



The case has been adjourned to June 22, 2022.