Safeguard NPP’s democratic credentials – Kodua urges party members

Politics of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

A General Secretary hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has urged members and supporters of the party to safeguard its democratic credentials as it begins internal elections.



He said they should be mindful of the fact that this is a contest among members of the same family and approach the internal elections with a sense of love and friendship befitting the party.



“We must go about the internal elections devoid of malice, rancor, name-calling, derogatory and vituperative comments, personal attacks, unjustifiable allegations and all such unseemly conduct which has the tendency to divide us and threaten the unity and cohesion in the party”, he stated.



This was contained in a statement he signed and issued in Accra yesterday, ahead of the party’s internal elections at the polling station, electoral area, constituency, regional and national levels.



Mr Kodua, who is a legal practitioner, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Youth Employment Agency, urged all members and supporters to consider the election as very crucial to the collective resolve to break the 8-year political jinx that had characterized the nation’s political landscape for some time now.



“Let us be conscious of the fact that this is an intra-party contest and when it is all over, we will need each and everyone on board to deliver victory for our dear party in the 2024 general election”, he noted.



For Mr Kodua, the election should be seen as the opportune time to reminisce about the rich history of the party and expressed the hope that it would be conducted in a smooth and civil manner.



“Inarguably, it is our responsibility to preserve the democratic credentials of our party at all times. This is yet another moment to showcase our commitment to this important cause. At any cost, we should protect, during this decisive moment, the basic principles of our party diligently”, he stressed.



The General Secretary hopeful commended members and supporters of the party for their selfless services and commitment to the cause of the party and extended his best wishes to all aspirants in the upcoming election.