Sad news as T.B Joshua would have been 58 today

The late Nigerian Televangelist T. B Joshua if alive would have celebrated his 58th birthday today.



However, that couldn’t have been as the popular Prophet died on June 5, 2021, to the shock of many across the world.



It emerged later that the Man of God who was controversial but adored by many had received treatment for stroke some two months before his death.



Reacting to this death in a post shared on Twitter his wife Evelyn Joshua who he has been married to since 1990 said “Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen it’s always heartbreaking. Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well being. That’s why it’s important to stay rooted to the Almighty. Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times. Seek refuge in Him”.



Prior to his death, the Prophet in a video recorded about his birthday which has been well celebrated over the years was not optimistic about how his 58th birthday was going to be celebrated.



“As things stand, you may have realised it will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday under the present circumstances,” the Prophet said in a video.