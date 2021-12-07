Sad Ghana has been mismanaged by those who claimed to know better – Dr. Manteaw

Politics of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A policy analyst with the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC), Dr. Steve Manteaw, says the country Ghana is where it is because the economy of the country has been mismanaged.



He says what’s worrying is the fact that, it has been mismanaged by people who claimed they knew better and could transform the country’s fortunes.



Prior to winning the 2016 elections, the New Patriotic Party through its flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Running mate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia promised to turn the fortunes of the country around.



They promised to move away from Taxation to production because the country was sitting on enough money that could be used for the development of the country.



However, the country has witnessed hardship and some historic happenings under the current government that has left analysts in shock considering the high hopes they had for the current government.



Commenting on the current state of the country and the sit-down strike by drivers that left Ghanaians stranded on Monday December 6, Steve Manteaw said, “The bare fact is that, we are where we are today, because this economy has been mismanaged by those who claimed to know better. The chicken are home to roost."



He further suggested a solution to the country’s challenges saying “Increasing our equity participation in our oil sector is the right thing to do. It has always been my position. In 2018, I led PIAC to undertake a revenue flow analysis, which showed that equity participation gave Ghana most of its oil revenues. We cannot continue to be spectators in the extraction of our God-given resources. Of course, concerns about the valuation must be looked into”.





