Sacking of Adu Boahen shows Akufo-Addo doesn’t condone corruption - Government Communicator

A member of the communications team of the Akufo-Addo administration, Kofi Tontoh, has said the immediate sacking of the minister of the state of finance after he was implicated by the Anas’ expose’ meant that the president was against corruption.



He added that Adu Boahen should be allowed to have his day until the details of the expose’ unravels.



“This is a decisive decision by the President,” Mr Tontoh said on the Big Issue on TV3 with Berla Mundi on Tuesday, November 15.



He added, “It is an attempt to show that the President doesn’t condone corruption but let us allow Adu Boahen to have his day and once all the facts come out if any further action is needed it will be taken," 3news quoted.



Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has revealed the Minister of State for Finance Charles Adu Boahen has been captured on tape making various implicating statements.



Among other things, the deputy minister who was being recorded by undercover agents of Anas disguised as investors said they would need just $200,000 as an appearance fee for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as well as positions for his siblings if they are to get the vice president’s backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



Anas in a synopsis shared on social media hours before the premiere of the investigative piece dubbed Galamsey Economy said Adu Boahen, after having bundles of US dollars spread on a table in front of him and told to use them for shopping by the supposed business tycoon, promised to introduce the tycoon to the powers that be; the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, and the Vice President, in Ghana.



The deputy minister, along the line, is also said to have attempted to woo the supposed investors into buying bonds issued by the government of Ghana.



“But you are not allowed to buy any debt instrument? You know, we issue bonds. You know we just issued these energy bonds. Is he allowed to; can you buy bonds?” the deputy minister is quoted as desperately attempting to impress the investors who showed no interest in his suggestion.



It was based on this the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sacked his Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.



