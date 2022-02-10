Sacking Airport MD Ghana’s loss – Suhuyini

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

The Member of Parliament(MP) Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, believes that the suspension of the Managing Director for the Ghana Airport Company Limited will go in a long way to affect the country.



He believes that government shouldn’t have sacked a man who was standing for the truth and principle that the right thing is supposed to be done no matter what.



Alhassan Suhuyini who is a former Board Member of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCA) described the industry as not only Technical but Highly sensitive and that “Ghana will suffer for this sacrifice of standards and procedures for familiar considerations”.



Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Ltd Mr Yaw Kwakwa has been sacked.



According to a letter signed by the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the sacking of Mr Kwakwa is at the behest of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who had in a letter dated January 31, 2022, ordered that his appointment be terminated.



The signed by the Transport Minister dated February 4, 2022, said that “His Excellency the President of the Republic per letter No. OPS127/22/04 dated 31st January 2022, has directed that the appointment of Mr Yaw Kwakwa as the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited be terminated.



In this regard, kindly take the necessary steps to give effect to the directive.”



In 2019, the then Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Mr. John Dekyem Attafuah, was relieved of his post and asked to hand over to Yaw Kwakwa, who was then his deputy.



It is unclear if his (Yaw Kwakwa) sacking has anything to do with the scandal involving MCDan Aviation in the setting up of the McDan Private Jet Terminal at Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport.



