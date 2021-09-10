Sacked PNC flagbearer sues 18 executives over his removal

Politics of Friday, 10 September 2021

• Sacked 2020 flagbearer of PNC has sued 18 executives of the party



• Mr. Apasera insists his removal is unconstitutional



• Executives sued include party executives from seven regions



David Apasera, the 2020 flagbearer for the People's National Convention(PNC), has sued 18 executive members of his party for removing him from office.



Among other things, Mr. Apasera argues the National Executive Committee meeting where his removal was decided, "did not form the mandatory quorum needed for convening such a meeting”, hence, his suit.



He also stated that per the PNC's constitution, "the procedure of convening the NEC meeting was blatantly ignored."



In attendance at the meeting were nine regional chairmen and the first Vice-Chair of the PNC.



Furthermore, Mr. Apasera stated that the vice-chair of the party who was out of the country, as of September 7, 2021, was not at the meeting.



The aggrieved flagbearer, therefore, wants an "order declaring that the purported NEC meeting, held on the 7th day of September 2021 in Kumasi by the defendants as null and void and of no legal effect.”



He dreads the sued persons will continue in their ‘illegalities’ if they are not restrained.



The sued parties include executives from the Ahafo, Central, Upper East, Northern, Ashanti, Savannah, and North East Regions.