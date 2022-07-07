Sack striking teachers if they take entrenched positions – Labour expert

General News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Teachers can’t hold the whole country to ransom, Amponsah



Negotiations follow a certain protocol, Amponsah



Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance



A labour expert, Yiadom Boakye Amponsah, has suggested that the government should sack all striking pre-tertiary education teachers if they take entrenched positions.



According to him, the whole country is going through a difficult period and the teachers alone cannot hold the entire country to ransom, asaaseradio.com reports.



Amponsah suggested that teacher unions are not following laid down procedures to make their demand to the government.



“Negotiations follow a certain protocol. So, you cannot just jump the gun, especially, when you know that your institution drives its strength from its budget and budgets are done on annual basis.



“My position will be that, let’s discuss the issues when you think that we can consider the inflationary trends in 2022 to determine your salaries … For me, if the unions insist, if I sit in that position as the chairman for the discussion, I will be looking for a mass dismissal.



“Because you cannot hoodwink the whole nation to something which is not legitimate. Everybody is going through tough times,” he said on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday.



The Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers, Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union commenced nationwide strike action on Monday, June 4, 2022.



The strike according to the leadership of the teacher unions, is resultant of the failure of the government to meet their demands for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance.



“We have been compelled under the current circumstances to publicly communicate to Ghanaians on our intention to go on strike having gone passed the June 30, 2022 deadline we gave the government for the payment of Cost-of-Living-Allowance. Consequently, we have decided to embark on a Strike Action, effective today, Monday, July 4, 2022.



“By this, we are informing the general public that, we are withdrawing all our services in all the Pre-tertiary educational space. (Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff),” the group stated in a press release.



The Ghana Education Service (GES) has ordered that all schools should remain open as the government negotiates with the teacher unions.



