Sack new GES boss before November 4 – GNAT warns GES

General News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is calling for the appointment of the new Director General of the GES, Dr Eric Nkansah, to be revoked.



According to the Association, the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah, who is not an educationist, sets a bad precedent among hardworking teachers and educationists.



The association wants the new GES removed before November 4, 2022.



"The position of Director-General of the Ghana Education Service is the preserve of Educationists, and has been occupied by Educationists since its creation in the 1970s, and remained as such, even under the military regimes. Council found the replacement of Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa with Dr Eric Nkansah, a Banker, as both unfortunate and untenable. In the circumstance, therefore, Council calls for the revocation and subsequent appointment of an Educationist to occupy that office by 4' November 2022," a communique from the GNAT president indicated



Before the above statement, The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) was also against the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).



The association said Dr Eric Nkansah is a banker with no teaching background, hence the reason they reject his appointment.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Dr. Eric Nkansah to act as the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.



His appointment takes effect Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The appointment, according to a statement signed by Secretary of the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, is in consonance with Section 19 (1), (2) (a) and (b) of the Pre-Tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act 1049).



He is expected to either accept or decline the appointment within fourteen days.



"Pursuant to Section 19 (1), (2) (a) and (b) of the Pre-Tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act 1049), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (the "Service") pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Council of the Service, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.



"Your appointment Is effective October 19, 2022. I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment. Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment, within 14 days of receipt of this letter," the letter read in part.



NYA/SEA



