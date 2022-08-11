Sack all appointees who have presidential ambitions - Akufo-Addo advised

Politics of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has been advised to sack all his appointees who have presidential ambitions.



Political scientist, Mr. Samuel Boateng believes these appointees have divided attention and are not concentrating on their jobs.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm he said the NPP prides itself on “we have the men” and so, that should not be difficult.



“Sack them and bring in new faces with fresh ideas so they will help you manage the country.”



He said there are about six ministers who must be sacked. According to him, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Roads and Highways Minister Mr. Amoako Atta, and Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu are the ministers that need to be sacked.



"As for the Agric Minister, the least said about him the better. He has presidential and political ambitions. For this reason, he has lost focus. He is not concentrating on his job as a minister.



"The other person is Alan Kyeremanten who is also interested in the presidential candidate slot. He must be sacked and a new person appointed. He should be sacked so he will concentrate on his presidential ambition.



"Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also has a presidential ambition. You cannot serve two matters at a time. You need to focus on one master. These persons I have mentioned are only interested in their political ambitions and not the work they have been asked to do,” he added.