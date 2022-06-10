Sack Sheikh I.C Quaye as chairman of Hajj Board – Group to Akufo-Addo

Religion of Friday, 10 June 2022

A coalition of young Muslim intellectuals known as Patriotic Muslim Front has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to, as a matter of urgency, terminate the appointment of Sheikh I.C Quaye as the chairman of the Hajj Board for gross misconduct.



The call, according to the group, falls on the grounds that Mr. Quaye is over 85 years which automatically disqualifies him from leading the Pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year once the age limit to qualify for this journey is 18 - 60 years.



Addressing the press, the President of Patriotic Muslim Front (PMF), Haruna Mohammed, cautioned that all Muslims Umma would be called to demonstrate against the President should he refuse to heed their pleas as Muslims in the country.



Mr Mohammed said: "As Sheikh, what do you want again, God has blessed you with this age, so we are humbly appealing to him to step aside and bring to bear his wisdom, guide the youth, guide the competent people who can assist to achieve the dream and accomplish the mission of his excellency Nana Akufo-Addo. We in the PMF will call on Muslim Umma to demonstrate against His excellency the President should he refuse or heed to our plea as Muslims in this country."



The PMF recommended that "an independent pilgrim's compliant office should be established in the office of the president."



"The role of this office should be to address the complaints of pilgrims in consultation with the board and, when necessary, through the minister exercising oversight over the hajj board. This office should further be tasked to prepare a report for every particular Hajj to ensure transparency and accountability," Mr. Mohammed stated.



He also raised the alarm over the incessant charge of the cost on those embarking on the journey to the holy land this year.



He expressed wondered why the board has reviewed its fees from GHS19,500 to GHS39,000.