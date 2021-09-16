Sack Senchi-Seniagya-Nkwakwanua road contractors over delays - Effiduase-Asokore MP to Gov't

General News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore Constituency Hon Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie has called on the government to terminate the road contracts awarded to two companies working on separate kilometres over the slow pace of work in the area.



The member of parliament bemoaned that, Agyacolt construction limited, who is working on Seniagya to Awayam road, has abandoned the road for nine years, and Jewoo, another contractor working on Seniagya to Nkwakwanua, has done shoddy work.



Hence, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie implored the government to cancel their contracts and award them to an active contractor to speed up the work.



The MP made this call when he toured his constituency with some party executives to inspect the about 32 kilometres of cocoa roads awarded for construction in the area.



Communities visited where work was steadily progressing were Odurokrom, Okaikrom, Nyamfa, Senkyi, Attakrom and Obaapanin krom.



The MP was optimistic that the contractor within the time limit would complete roads under Kofi Job construction.



He further pleaded with the government to release funds for contractors to complete construction on Ahinsan to Asokore and Effiduase to Tetekaaso road.