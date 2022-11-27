Sack Alan, Ofori-Atta, Afriyie Akoto to restore Ghana’s economy - Akuffo-Addo told

General News of Sunday, 27 November 2022

To help the nation out of its problems, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has been advised to fire three key sector ministers.



The three are finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, the Trade and Industry minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and the Agric minister Afriyie Akoto.



The former District Chief Executive of Sekyere Afram Plains, Fuseini Donkor, issued the advice stating that it was a means to mitigate and curtail the current economic difficulties.



The former DCE claimed in an interview that if the president is not conflicted with his family affiliation and is able to do away with the said ministers among other measures, the Ghanaian economy will be able to be restored.



He went on to say that, in order to save about 10 million Ghana Cedis of public funds, the president should also cut the number of presidential staffers.



“Sack three of your ministers to save Ghana, sack Ken Ofori-Atta, the agric minister Afriyie Akoto and Alan Kyerematen and see if this country won’t develop.”



"Trade and industry ministry, what are we doing there? One District, One Factory should have saved us from the dollar crunch, the depreciation of the cedi, the cedi wouldn't have depreciated this much if the 1D1F was operating properly.



"That factory is supposed to produce goods that will be exported in order to earn more money, but instead it imports more materials than it exports, which is one of the contributing factors to the cedi's depreciation," he alleged.



Fuseini Donkor made the remarks whiles contributing to discussions on the 2023 budget on the Ade Akye Ebia programme on Okay FM.



