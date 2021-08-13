Sack Agyeman-Manu over Sputnik V procurement breaches – Eric Sosu to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako , Contributor

Communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Sosu believes the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, must no longer be at post after he side-stepped due process in the botched procurement of Sputnik V vaccines.



This comes after an ad-hoc parliamentary committee tasked to probe the deal recommended that efforts should be made to retrieve over GHS16 million expended as part of the deal.



The Minority in Parliament for instance has threatened to pass a vote of censure on the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.



“I think he should honourably resign, or the President should sack him,” Mr. Eric Sosu exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



Mr. Eric Sosu indicated that it has been said that Sheikh approached the Ministry of Health but recent revelation indicates that it was rather Agyemang-Manu who approached the Sheikh.



“This is clearly a demonstration of someone who does not have the necessary leadership skills to deal with situations of such magnitude.”



“We would want to hold the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo–Addo to his words when he said he shall protect the public purse by insisting on value for money in all public transactions.”



Mr. Eric Sosu believes the President has displayed tendencies to shield his appointees in similar situations “making mockery his promise to fight corruption.”



A number of Ghanaians have also raised concerns over the committee’s recommendation, for failing to propose the removal of the Health Minister from office.