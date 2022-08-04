Sachet water producers react to report about feacal matter

General News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) has rejected the findings of a survey by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) which found that some sachet water products sold in Ghana are contaminated with faecal matter.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of NASPAWAP suggested that the GSS is scheming to collapse its thriving industry in Ghana.



It added that the findings of the GSS cannot be true because the Food and Drugs Board (FDA) and other relevant agencies perform the necessary checks on products of its members to ensure that they are safe for public consumption.



“The NEC states unequivocally that the report by the GSS lacks merit, and the motive is not clear. The NEC views this as a malicious attempt to hack down another thriving industry and to draw populous attention to oneself by hitting on targeted sensitive sectors to create the maximum effect of causing fear and panic.



"We, therefore, wish to appeal to the general public to disregard such a one sided survey that has no merit to the packaged water industry, simply because the conclusion that sachet water sources are contaminated with faecal matter has no basis, as the water packaged industry do not package, distribute and sells sourced water but rather treated water that goes through various protocols of production regulated by the FDA and other agencies such the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Factory Inspectorate,” parts of the statement read.



NEC of NASPAWAP also said that the fact that the study was conducted in 2017 but is now being released is very worrying.



It urged the GSS to make available its data for an independent investigation to bring out the facts about the purity of water produced by its members.



Dr. Peter Takyi Preprah, the Director for Field Operations of the GSS, during a presentation on the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) Data on Basic Sanitation in Ghana, said that some sachet water products sold in the country are contaminated with faecal matter.



“From [a] 2017 survey, a reasonable percentage of even sachet water has E Coli, thus faecal contamination. It is scary so let’s read the books and see how best we can put all of them together and find solution to them,” the chronicle quoted Dr. Peter Takyi Preprah as having said.



He, therefore, urged the FDA to supervise pure water manufacturers to ensure water taken meets the right standards.



