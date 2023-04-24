Saboteurs within Akufo-Addo's government made sure he lost galamsey fight - Kawor

General News of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: DC KWAME KWAKYE

A senior lecturer at the Department of Finance of the University of Cape Coast School of Business (UCCSoB), Seyram Kawor has described the revelations in the former Minister of Environment, Science and Technology report as pathetic.



He said the destruction of the environment will affect the financial fortunes of the country.



According to him 'demons' within the Nana Akufo-Addo's government have thwarted the efforts of the president in curtailing the illegal mining menace.



He argued that, if men in high places could partake in illegal mining activities when they were voted to help the country then it would have reduced the struggle to fight galamsey.



"We're currently running to the IMF for a $3 billion bailout and instead of managing our natural resources prudently, we're not doing so but, rather pillaging and plundering the resources by the minority few which must benefit the majority good", he stated.



The senior lecturer further averred that, the country needs to do a proper self introspection and chart a new development paradigm.



"If the president puts his presidency on the line and some of his own people are behind the illegal mining menace, then it's a worrying signal for the country", he intimated.



Speaking to DC Kwame Kwakye on 'Centre Stage' Show on GBC Radio Central, he contended anyone who called Prof. Frimpong Boateng to have any form of discussions with him regarding the work of the IMCIM.



Seyram Kawor underscored the fact that, looking at the terms of reference of the IMCIM, "If they had not thought about themselves and looked and worked according to the terms of reference of the committee, we would have been better off by now".



"If we destroy our natural resources especially water then, building hospitals would amount to nothing good and something ought to be done by the president about illegal mining".