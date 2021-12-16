Saboteurs planting 'juju' and breaking eggs at National Cathedral site – Board Member

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government of Ghana constructing interdenominational national cathedral



People seeking to derail national cathedral construction



I am driven by passion in support for national cathedral, Prophet Boateng



The Executive Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng has called on Ghanaians to support the construction of the national edifice with prayers.



According to Prophet Kusi Boateng, some faceless individuals seeking to sabotage the construction of the cathedral have resorted to various means including spiritual dealings to deliberately obstruct the project.



He explained in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen that, there have been incidents where some things planted by unknown individuals on the project site have dug up as well as the discovery of broken eggs which is synonymous to spiritual incantations on the site.



“We cannot do it all in the flesh. The National Cathedral that we are seeing it as such, we’ve gone there to see people dig the ground and bury certain things as well as the breaking of eggs on the site. That is why we have restricted access to the area. A lot of people have done so many things,” he said.



But we wrestle not against flesh and blood and the weapons of our warfare are not carnal. These are spiritual things that we are doing,” he added.



He however expressed happiness about the acceptance of the project by the Ghanaian populace. The founder and leader of Power Worldwide Chapel insisted that he is driven by passion and he will do his possible best to contribute to the successful construction of the project.



Despite government's justification for the construction of the interdenominational edifice, there have been several concerns by some critics of the project.