Saboba incident: Exercise restraint before charging teacher – Former MP appeals

General News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

A former Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Mr Daniel Kosi Ashiamah, has pleaded with authorities handling the Saboba tragedy to exercise restraint with the teacher in question before charging him.



Although he noted that it is painful to lose a child, he believed that the nation would become worse than expected without teachers, hence the plea.



Nine pupils of Lwanga R/C JHS in the Saboba District of the Northern region reportedly died after a boat carrying them capsized.



The boat which capsized was crossing a river at Saboba in the Northern Region.



The deceased were among some 31 students crossing from Dutuin after helping their headteacher work on his farmland.



The embattled headteacher, Mr Jashain Emmanuel, who has been charged with manslaughter, has been remanded to prison custody.



Speaking on Atinka TV's morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Daniel Kosi Ashiamah said," It is painful when you lose your child, but let there be patience before any charges against the teacher.





"Without the teachers, Ghana will become worse; it is the teachers that help our children, teach them so that they can become better people in the future. It is an accident that has occurred."



Meanwhile, he said it is time the Ministry of Transport invested in marine transport, saying the Sector Ministry must acquire very efficient machinery that can transport people and make money as well.