Saboba drowning: Case adjourned to December 31

Nine pupils died in a capsized canoe



Court sits on December 13



Parents of deceased ask for pardon for headteacher



Emmanuel Chingya, the headmaster of the St. Charles Lwanga Junior High School in Saboba, who is responsible for the drowning of nine out of some 31 pupils from his school, will have another day in court on December 13, 2021.



This was after the Tamale District Court hearing the case adjourned the case after its sitting on Monday, November 29, 2021, reports citinewsroom.com.



News of the drowning of the pupils emerged on November 12, 2021. Per the reports, the pupils were on their way back from the headmaster’s farm.



Following this incident, Emmanuel Chingya was charged with manslaughter.



The report added that in court today, presided over by His Worship Amadu Issifu, the prosecution appealed for more time to enable it carry out further investigations.



While the case in court continues, the families of the deceased pupils have appealed that the headmaster is pardoned especially after the Ghana Education Service (GES) announced his interdiction in a letter.



