Saboba drowning: CHOBS begs for mercy for Lwanga Headmaster

Monday, 22 November 2021

The Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (CHOBS) has appealed to relevant stakeholders within the education space to have mercy on the headmaster of St Charles Lwanga R/C Junior High School, Emmanuel Chingya.



The group wants the headmaster’s punishment reduced if he eventually is charged and convicted by the court.



Acting General Secretary of CHOBS, Edward Sarpong Boakye stated that the headmaster has been of good conduct within the community and the incidence of the drowning of the students was an “unfortunate” stain on his reputation.



He was speaking on Radio Univers’ morning show Campus Exclusive and monitored by GhanaWeb.



“It’s rather unfortunate. That is why we are all pleading on behalf our brother [Emmanuel Chingya]. It’s in our code of conduct that we shouldn’t use the children for these things. It has happened that is why we are pleading,” he said



Asked whether the group’s plea for mercy for the headmaster would not encourage other teachers to use students for labour activities, Mr. Edward Sarpong Boakye said despite their plea, the law must take it course.



“For pleading yes we are pleading on his behalf. Not pleading that they should release him. In court they have charged him with manslaughter. That is the law. So you should know that whether you have an association that will plead on your behalf or whatever there’s a law so we have to follow the law. The law will catch you when you fall prey into it. We are talking to our members. Even armed robbers, we plead for them. They will be charged, they will be sentenced but maybe our pleading will reduce his [Emmanuel Chingya] sentence…that is what we are talking about,” he told host of Campus Exclusive Nana Abena Grant.



At least 9 students drowned in River Oti on Friday, 12th November 2021, when a boat they were travelling in capsized. The students had gone to the headmaster’s farm to help harvest rice and other food products.



Emmanuel Chingya has been interdicted by the Ghana Education Service (GES) until a final determination is made on the matter by the police.



He is additionally facing manslaughter charges at the Tamale District Court.