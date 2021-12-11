STMA researches into COVID-19 vaccine acceptance

General News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has commenced research into the Knowledge, Attitudes and Practices (KAP) of residents on the acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccines.



The research, which included public opinion sampling and focuses group discussion, would eventually help policymakers to make informed decisions in finding a lasting mitigation measure to the pandemic.



Mr Lan Kwame Tugbenu, the Metropolitan NCCE Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that since the first case was recorded in March 2020, many education and sensitisation programmes had been undertaken to save lives.



The introduction of the vaccines to curtail the spread should be seen as a big success on the part of stakeholders to protect lives, he said.



Despite the myth and misconceptions surrounding the vaccines, the NCCE Director said the public education was chalking successes and more people were getting vaccinated.



However, the study on KAP would consolidate the gains made and serve as an eye-opener to more avenues for success.



So far 130,920 COVID-19 cases had been recorded with more than 1,200 deaths, according to the Ghana Health Service.