STEM competition for Free SHS students launched

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Education, Mr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has launched a National STEM Project competition dubbed: “STEMNNOVATION.”



The competition is designed to challenge and tap into the creative potential of the current beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.



It will cover free-SHS beneficiaries in senior high technical schools (SHTS), technical & vocational education & training (TVET) institutions and senior high schools across the country.



The first of its kind at the second-cycle level of education in the country, the competing schools will be tasked to apply indigenous materials in their surroundings to produce a STEM project.



The project must have the potential to solve a particular problem in their communities.



The project must also be centred on, at least, one of the themes, including Solar Energy for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development, Recycling for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development and Coding & Programming for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development.



In attendance at the launch of the competition were the Deputy Minister of Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, and the Paramount Chief of Osu, Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV, among other dignitaries.