STEM: Zipline commence teaching in High Schools

Regional News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

As part of efforts to prioritize Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in Ghana, Zipline Ghana has taken steps to train students at the Senior High School level.



The program which has already started in some parts of the country is expected to be expanded across the operational areas of Zipline.



The above was disclosed in a speech read on behalf of the General Manager of Zipline Ghana, Mr. Mawuli Atiemo, during the Yam festival of the people of Tanyigbe in the Volta Region.



Mr. Atiemo said Zipline is designed to recruit local talents to man their operations in all the places they work from. To that extent, he said, “it is interesting to note that our operations in Ghana is hundred percent manned by Ghanaians, the reason we are investing in more of the youth through our STEM initiatives so that we can train more and more of our country folks to have interest in our technology”.



He explained that "every month, our team of engineers, drawn from our community team, go to these schools and teach the school children some basics in terms of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics which is required to operate all our technologies".



Meanwhile, Tanyigbe Senior High School in the Ho Municipality of the Volta region will soon benefit from the programme "So from next week, our community leads will be touching base with the secondary school (Tanyigbe SHS) heads to map out how we can roll out that STEM initiative," he told journalists on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at annual yam festival of the Chiefs and people of Tanyigbe.



He also revealed that Zipline has also launched a "Graduate Training Programme" which is aimed to give opportunities to graduates awaiting their national service. “A number of Ghanaians are being recruited to join Zipline for their national service programme. This is a great opportunity to transfer our technology to our own people. It is also a significant way of developing talents and employment creation”.



Zipline commenced operations in Ghana in 2019 and currently has six operational centres in the country, serving over 2500 health facilities.