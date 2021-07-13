STATEMENT: Mrs. Akufo-Addo rejects 'official' salary

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has officially responded to recommendations of an emoluments committee that asked that payments to presidential spouses be formalized.



Even though parliament has since approved the Prof Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee report, the First Lady has turned down the privilege and also served notice that she will be refunding close to GHc9,000,000 paid to her since 2017.



In a statement dated July 12 and signed by Korkor Bleboo, Director of Communications at the Office of the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo said: she did not request to be paid any allowance except that she received what was paid conventionally to all her predecessors.



The committee report stated that the First Lady should enjoy the same salary as a cabinet minister who is also a member of parliament.



The second lady on the other hand will at the end of every month get the same amount as a cabinet minister who is not a member of parliament.



