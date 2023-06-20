STAR-Ghana, YOWE train PWDs, traders, farmers on financial management

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Youth and Women Empowerment (YOWE), a youth and women-centered NGO, with sponsorship from the STAR-Ghana Foundation has embarked on an ambitious task to train various groups free of charge aimed at empowering them with the requisite knowledge and skills.



The programme is part of a 3-year strategic plan designed to guide the beneficiaries towards applying the acquired requisite skills to alleviate poverty and empower them by placing them in a position to support themselves, their dependents and the larger society.



The GH₵300,000 projects to be executed within three years in the Lower Manya Krobo and Upper Manya Krobo Municipalities in the Eastern Region will offer the implementers a unique platform to empower various groups including women farmer-based groups, persons with disabilities (PWD), and market women in terms of proper organization of their trade to reap maximum benefits.



As part of the objectives of the project to address sanitation challenges confronting market women at the Agormanya market, YOWE in collaboration with various stakeholders including the Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly and sanitation giants, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, will facilitate and ensure sound sanitation at the market.



To ensure that PWDs put the livelihood empowerment items given to them by the local Assemblies to judicious and judicious use, the NGO will as part of the project also monitor how beneficiaries manage the items for their economic gains.



The groups were thus trained in records keeping, entrepreneurship, financial management and leadership at various workshops held in the two districts.



Summarizing the intended outcome of the project, Executive Director for the Youth and Women Empowerment (YOWE) Mr. Emmanuel Nuettey Siakwa noted that the three groups would be properly equipped with the required skills to place them in a strategic position to run their businesses efficiently.



“…those are the three groups that the project seeks to empower in terms of how their businesses should be well-organized so that at the end of the day, they’ll be able to get some profit…at the end of the day, the project should be able to empower them through so many or other forms of education and they’re able to save,” said the Executive Director.



According to him, the various groups would also be registered as business entities to give them a competitive advantage in accessing several benefits. Mr. Siakwa said, “All these groups, we want to see a situation whereby we register them as cooperatives because if they come as cooperatives or well or formidable groups there are so many benefits that they stand to benefit.”



According to him, taking bad financial decisions adversely affect many business persons with many of them running out of business, adding that subsequent follow-ups would be undertaken to ensure that the beneficiaries are applying the contents of the training and reflecting in their overall business expansion and financial output.



He urged the participants to take the training seriously to enable them to reap the benefits of their labour and empower them financially for the larger benefit of their families and society.



A beneficiary of the training and chairman of the Lower Manya Krobo PWD, Mr. Sackitey Solomon in an interview admitted that the exercise enlightened them on various issues pertaining to how to effectively run their businesses.



He called for more of such engagements to educate and equip them with the relevant skills and knowledge to run their work, adding that ignorance of their members on most of the topics contributed to losses recorded in the past.



Madam Veronica Annor, market queen for the mat sellers at the Agormanya market who also participated in the training noted that the workshop opened new chapters in their business activities and urged her compatriots to put the knowledge acquired to use.