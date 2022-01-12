SSNIT adjusts 2022 pension, pensioners to receive 10% increment

General News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The management of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has adjusted the 2022 pension. Pensioners are expected to receive a 10% increment.



SSNIT said in its Indexation of Pensions 2022 report that on Tuesday, January 11 that “Lowest earning pensioners will get an indexation rate of 10.83%.”



All pensioners would receive an increase, equal to or above the targeted inflation rate for 2022, the Trust added.



The projected expenditure on pension for 2022 is GH¢ 3.5 billion.



“Management of the Trust will continue to work hard to guarantee positive annual indexation for pensioners bearing in mind the long term sustainability of the Scheme,” SSNIT said.



“The Trust remains committed to paying all legitimate benefits accurately and timeously,” it added.



