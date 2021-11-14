SSNIT OBS scandal case adjourned to December 2

General News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Source: GNA

An Accra High Court hearing the case of Ernest Thompson, former Director-General of the Social Security and National insurance Trust (SSNIT) and four others, has ordered the State to furnish it with some documents requested by the accused persons.



The Court said the State, after producing those documents should file same as soon as possible.



Meanwhile, the State, led by Mr Richard Gyambiby, Principal State Attorney, said they were not going to rely on the said documents.



Mr Samuel Cudjoe, one of the Lawyers of Thompson, who moved the motion this morning, said the said documents would enable them to make some informed decisions.



Mr Cudjoe said the documents had some bearings on the Case Management Conference before the Court.



Mr Gyambiby said they had started searching for the documents and were optimistic that by the next hearing date, the documents would be ready.



The Court, presided over by Mr. Justice Henry Kwofie, a Court of Appeal Judge, sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court Judge, adjourned the matter to December 2.



The accused persons indicted in the SSNIT $66million scandal are Mr Thompson, John Hagan Mensah, former Information Manager of SSNIT, Juliet Hassan Kramer, Chief Executive Officer of Perfect Business Consult, Caleb Kwaku Afaglo, former Head of Management Information Systems, SSNIT and Mr Peter Hayibor, a lawyer at SSNIT.



The five accused persons are being tried over the $66million SSNIT Operational Business Suite (OBS project), which was meant to revamp the operations of SSNIT through Information Communications Technology.



The accused persons have denied the charges of conspiracy to willfully cause financial loss to the state.



Thompson and Kramer were jointly held over three counts of contravening the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663).



Afaglo and Kramer are also facing a charge of defrauding by pretences.



Afaglo is accused of securing employment at SSNIT with fake certificates, possession of forged certificates and altering the said forged certificates.