SSNIT, GES launch supplementary readers on social security for high schools

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) has launched Supplementary Readers on social security for high schools.



The books were developed by SSNIT in partnership with the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) and integrated into some subjects as part of the common core curriculum for high schools.



The Supplementary Readers, according to SSNIT and the GES, is part of efforts to provide training for students on social security.



Speaking at the launch of the books on Tuesday, 15 March 2022 in Kumasi, the Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, said despite the benefits the SSNIT Scheme provides, membership is relatively low.



According to Dr Ofori-Tenkorang, membership now stands at 1.7 million out of about a working population of 11 million.



He attributed the low membership to a lack of understanding of social security, the laws governing it, and the value it provides.



Dr Ofori-Tenkorang noted that if earlier generations had the opportunity of being introduced to the importance and benefits of social security, many more people would have joined the scheme.



He said the students were very lucky to have social security integrated into their curriculum at an early age.



Dr Ofori-Tenkorang noted that it will offer them a roadmap and a preview of their work journey and equip them with the right tools to plan.



For his part, the Director-General of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Dr Edward Appiah, noted that the introduction of the supplementary readers will provide a clear understanding to students on social security.



“With the introduction of the new curriculum for schools, NaCCA was of the view that social security as a fundamental issue should be addressed in the curriculum and therefore, the common core curriculum”.



“This approach will mean that students will be tasked to undertake projects within the community and which will grow their capacity and provide a clear understanding of Social Security,” the Director-General of NaCCA said.



