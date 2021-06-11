SSA-UoG suspends strike, resumes work June 14

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Executive Committee of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) has suspended its industrial strike action.



A statement signed by the National Chairman of the association, Zakaria Mohammed on 11 June 2021 indicated that the industrial strike action was called off “as a result of various interventions made by some key stakeholders and Government Agencies, culminating in a road map that will serve as a guide to ensure sincere, balance, fair and a speedy resolution of all the impasse between us and government”.



“We will continue to engage faithfully with government and other relevant stakeholders in our fight for justice and fairness in the payment of our Tier2 pension contribution arrears with appropriate accrued interest and the award of market premium and non-basic allowance to our union members,” the statement added.



According to the statement, it was agreed that between 30 June 2021 to 19 July all demands made by the association “will be respected and finalised”.



The association, therefore, directed members to resume work on Monday, 14 June 2021, without further delay.



The association declared an indefinite strike on May 18, 2021, over the failure of government to pay their members Tier 2 pension contributions.



Members of the association also demanded their market premium and non-basic allowance as well as the finalisation of negotiations of their conditions of service.