SSA-UoG, FUSSAG suspend strike over salaries and allowances

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Senior Staff Association Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association (FUSSAG) have suspended their industrial strike action which was declared on August 2, 2021.



This follows the National Labour Commission’s ruling on August 6, 2021, and various interventions made by the Minister of Education, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission on behalf of Government, culminating in a road map that serves as a guide to ensure sincere and fairness in a speedy resolution of all the impasse between SSA-UoG, FUSSAG and Government.



SSA-UoG in a statement noted that its members will continue to engage faithfully with government and other relevant stakeholders in their fight for justice, fairness and equity in the salaries and allowances administration of their members.



“I therefore, call on all Senior Staff across the 16 Public Universities in Ghana to resume work without further delay,” the statement signed by the National Chairman of SSA-UoG Zakaria Mohammed stated.



