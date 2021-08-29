SOS/GES Tema organises leadership training for PTA

General News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: GNA

The SOS Children’s Village in partnership with the Ghana Education Service Tema, has organised leadership and good governance training for the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and School Management Committees (SMC) at Manhyian in Tema Newton.



The training brought together key multi-sectoral stakeholders (PTA/SMC) under Metro Education Office to promote quality teaching and learning in the schools through good governance and promoting healthy community relationships.



It was to help children gain quality education within the cluster of schools in the communities of Tema Newtown.



Mr David Kanortey, the Project Officer SOS Children Villages Ghana, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema said that, it was a family training programme.



He said the SOS implemented a five-year project with four major objectives to ensure that the youth in Manhyian were empowered to gain employment also ensure that families were empowered to provide adequate care for their children.



It was also to empower the community stakeholders to be able to advocate for the right of children and to ensure quality education in all the public schools.



Mr Kanortey encouraged the PTAs to educate their members to perform their roles effectively and that was the only way they could achieve quality teaching and learning in the country.



He also advised parents to provide learning materials for their children, which he believed could facilitate quality education.