SOS Children Villages sensitises Glefe Community on behavioural change

Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: GNA

The SOS Children Villages, Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, has sensitised the Glefe community on behavioural change associated with the coronavirus pandemic.



The goal was to enlighten caregivers and the youth on the Solidarity Fund project on changes in behaviours and ways to explore them.



Speaking at the forum, Mr Irfan Easah Hammond, the facilitator of the programme, said the NGO embarked on the awareness creation in Glefe because it was one of the deprived communities in the Greater Accra region.



He said for one to adjust to a new system of living during and after the coronavirus pandemic, the public needed to be trained to re-enforce the change that had come to stay.



Mr Hammond said adhering to a new set of restrictions meant “a change in our normal lives and change, however, is difficult to realize.”



He said aside from the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economic and social life, it had also helped to promote the effective use of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) in the country.



This, he added, had enabled businesses and companies to accommodate the sudden demand for remote working and collaboration solutions as the majority of businesses had primarily gone digital and direct human interaction had become a few.



He, therefore, entreated participants to continue to observe the government’s directives to enable them to stay safe.



Madam Shiela Naa Yemoteley Botwe, the Family Strengthening Manager of the SOS Children villagers Ghana, entreated parents to provide the necessary Personal Protective Equipment to their wards to prevent them from contracting the coronavirus disease in their various schools.



She said the NGO during the lockdown provided handwashing soap, tissues and Veronica buckets to some communities and institutions in the Greater Accra Region.



She said it was a way to enable the people to adhere to the government’s directives and to practice personal hygiene in the area.