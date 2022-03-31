SONA 2022: President Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaians to join Green Ghana Day on June 10

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised Ghanaians for their massive support for the Green Ghana Day project which seeks to plant trees to restore the country’s waning vegetation cover.



Delivering the 2022 State of the Nation's Address in Parliament in Accra on Wednesday, the President described last year's implementation of the project as “a great success”.



He said a total of 7 million trees were planted, exceeding the Government's initial target of 5million trees by 2 million.



The President said: “Mr Speaker, the Green Ghana Day, last year, was a great success, as many people turned out to join in the exercise to plant trees.



“I urge all of us to continue to take care of what we planted to make sure that the seven million seedlings we planted, i.e., two million more than the original target of five million, become fully grown trees.”



He rallied Ghanaians to join the 2022 Green Ghana Day which is slated for June 10, as the government sought to plant twenty million more trees.



The Green Ghana Day project initiated by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resource and the Forestry Commission last year, aimed at planting five million trees nationwide to restore depleted forest cover.



Early this year, the Lands and Natural Resource Ministry disclosed that 5.9 million out of the 7 million trees planted under the Green Ghana initiative in 2021 survived. This represented 85 per cent of the total trees planted in that year.



In February this year, President Akufo-Addo launched the 2022 Green Ghana Day to be observed on June 10.



This year's initiative is on the theme: “Mobilising for a Greener Future,” and targets the planting of 20 million trees.