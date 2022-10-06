SOEs infractions: Government should subject new appointees to rigorous recruitment processes – Dr Victor Abbey

General News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A strategy and leadership consultant, Dr Victor Abbey, has questioned the recruitment process government employs when appointing persons into State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) positions.



Dr Abbey opined that, like the private sector enterprises that subject prospective officers to rigorous recruitment processes before their employment or appointment, the government should be able to replicate the same in the state institutions.



His comment came in the wake of the increased infractions the Auditor-General’s report has produced on the state entities.



According to President Akufo-Addo, who addressed some CEOs of the state institutions on Monday, October 3, 2022, the development shows counter-productiveness among the top officials of the implicated institutions.



He stated that the entities were set up to “provide efficient public services, promote public economic activities and contribute to our GDP, reduce our imports, increase our exports and thereby strengthen our economy while creating jobs for our people”.



“However, the current trend of affairs neither portrays that picture nor reflects positively on the managers of our specified entities, oversight institutions and the government itself.”



He thus attributed the negative report to “poor supervision and management as well as poor enforcement of implementation and sanctions of the needed measures” among the SOEs managers.



That notwithstanding, the President instructed the Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) to work with the Auditor-General “to drill down the causes of the infractions, identify persons responsible, and make the necessary recommendations as prescribed by law.”



Though Dr Victor Abbey expressed delight in President Akufo-Addo’s move to hold liable persons responsible, he suggested that the government employs a rigorous process in appointing officers going forward.



According to him, “the officers may be competent in technical areas but would need to also have leadership qualities that will enable them to harness the resources they would need,” to achieve the set objectives. Therefore they must be examined in respect of their leadership qualities.



He mentioned that the government should also consider the presentation of curriculum vitae (CVs) for perusal, competence examination, and use of key performance indicators.



Dr Victor also called for the involvement of SIGA in the appointment process to ensure that prospective officers, especially CEOs, have what it takes to lead the SOEs.



“Again, the Institute of Directors must also be roped into the process so that at least, they can build the capacities of CEOs, if they are appointed, to be able to function well,” he added in his interview with 3 FM, monitored by Angelonline.com.gh