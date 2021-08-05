SMOBA marks Founder’s Day with tree planting

Regional News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The National Organizing Committee of St. Mary’s Old Boys Association (SMOBA) – Lolobi in collaboration with its St. Francis College of Education chapter and the Department of Parks and Gardens – Hohoe planted over 500 trees made up of Termialia Ivorencis, Veitia Palm, Mahogany and Afram to make this year’s Founder’s Day celebration.



The tree planting exercise, which took place at the premises of the school at Lolobi was aimed at greening the environment, reclaiming the lost vegetation of the school and contributing to mitigating the long-term effects of climate change in the area.



Addressing participants, Mr Norbert Senyo Kporku, the National Organizer of SMOBA and Ms. Irene Akrobo, a representative from the Department of Parks and Gardens both underscored the need for the Ghanaian public to deliberately plant trees as this, is the only way to be engaged to reclaim lost vegetations.



“It is also an initiative by Old students to contribute to the country’s effort at regaining our last forest belt” they said.



Further, they tasked the student body to take proper care of the trees to ensure they grow to serve the purpose for which they have been planted.



Participants in the exercise include Head Master of the school, Rev Fr. Felix Akpah, Assemblymember Kenneth Norviewu, former and present students of St. Mary’s Senior High School and Junior Seminary, teachers and representatives from the Department of Parks and Gardens and the general public.



President Akufo-Addo on Friday, June 11, 2021, participated in the planting of over five million trees on “Green Ghana Day”.



The President planted a tree at the forecourt of the Jubilee House, as part of the nationwide exercise.



The president said the nationwide exercise will not be a one-off event. “We intend to enhance ongoing afforestation programmes, and see to the sustainable exploitation of our forest resources,” he added.