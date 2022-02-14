SMEs build capacity in green business in two regions

Regional News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: Daniel Kaku

Some 14 Small and Medium Enterprises who were taken through courses in GrEEn empowerment and Enterprise opportunities have graduated.



The graduands, drawn from the UHub of the University of Mines and Technology, Duapa Werkspace, a skills development centre and AABN centres are second in line to acquire skills and knowledge in boosting GrEEn Employment and Enterprise opportunities in Ghana, a project under the auspices of the SNV Netherlands Development Organization and the United Nations Capital Development Fund in partnership with the Ministry of Local government and Rural development.



The graduands were taken through design thinking, business modelling, financial management, supply chain and, market analysis as well as positioning and circular economy.



Ms. Hilda Abambire, the Business Development and Market Linkages Advisor at the SNV during the graduation ceremony held at the Takoradi Technical University said the European Union-funded project was a four-year activity with 20 million Euro fund and a counterparts fund of 600,000 from the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands to address the root causes of irregular migration by supporting sustainability and climate-resilient communities and local economies through GrEEn jobs.



The Project is being implemented in the Ashanti and Western Regions.



She said the targets also included women to create the local ecosystem that supported youth and self-employment and growth among SMEs.



Professor John Frank Eshun, the Vice-Chancellor of the Takoradi Technical University lauded the various Hubs contracted to conduct the training for their commitment to growing some SMEs in green employment.



He noted the urgent need to nurture and grow indigenous businesses and develop more entrepreneurs for the country to halt the unemployment and job crisis in the country.



There were presentations from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drugs Authority on product registration and environmental business operating permit and the need for the graduated SMEs to have proper records and data on products.



Mr. David Nkansah, a Plastic Waste Recycling dealer was grateful for the knowledge and new introductions which he acknowledged would not only advance his business and profitability but also help in environmental conservation activities.



The project would also allow for the improvement of women, youths and returning migrants to take advantage of green job and entrepreneurship opportunities in their local economies, increase access to and use of financial services to support cash for work beneficiaries and speed the growth of SMEs in green and circular economy so they could offer decent, fair and sustainable jobs in the green space.



All 14 graduands drawn from the UHub, AABN and Duapa Werkspace received certificates of participation and completion.