SIM registration extension: ‘Finally common sense has prevailed’ – Sam George

Politics of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Sam George lauds govt for SIM card registration extension



Use of GhanaCard as only requirement for registration illegal - MP



Deadline for SIM registration extended to July 31



Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, has lauded the decision of the government to extend the nationwide SIM card registration exercise to July 31, 2022.



The MP (Member of Parliament), however, indicated that the extension of the deadline resolves only one part of the issues raised with the SIM card registration.



“First part of the problem solved. Finally, common sense has prevailed and the right thing has been done, an extension has been given,” the MP is reported by myjoyonline.com.



Sam George added that another issue that has to be resolved is the use of the National Identification Card (GhanaCard) as the only primary document required for the registration.



According to him, the use of only the GhanaCard for the registration of SIM cards was against the laws of the country.



“The point here is, there’s only one legislation here in Ghana for registration of SIM cards, that is LI 2006. LI 2006 in Section 10, stipulates the cards that you can use to register a SIM card in Ghana. Those cards include the national passport, those cards include your Voter’s ID card. It’s stated in black and white in a law passed by Parliament. That law has not been changed, and that’s the only law for registration of SIM cards in Ghana,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation has announced that the deadline for the ongoing SIM re-registration exercise has been extended from March 31, 2022 to July 31, 2022.



The Ministry in a release dated Tuesday, March 22, 2022, cited the cause of the extension to a myriad of factors including the number of people without a Ghana Card which is the basic requirement.