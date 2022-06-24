SIM card registration won’t be extended - Ursula Owusu

General News of Friday, 24 June 2022

SIM card registration deadline extended to July 31



Everybody went back to sleep when the deadline was extended, Communications Minister



SIM cards registration exercise is scheduled to end 31st day of July 2022



The minister of Communications and Digitalisation and a member of parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekufful, has stated emphatically that there will be no extension for the 'SIM cards' registration exercise.



Responding to questions concerning the ongoing SIM card registration exercise, she declared many people became reluctant to register their SIM when the deadline was extended.



She however said that Ghanaians should not wait for the deadline to register their SIM cards as the registration date will not be extended.



"Mr. Speaker, as soon as the deadline was extended everybody went back and sleep, hoping that the time will be extended again. I stand before this august house to assure the entire country that no time will be extended. The SIM cards registration exercise is scheduled to end 31st day of July 2022," she said.



Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful also encouraged those who don't have the Ghana Card yet to take steps to acquire same, to enable them register their SIMS as it's the only approved document for the SIM card registration.



The deadline for the registration of Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards using details of the Ghana Card was extended to July 31, 2022 instead of March 31, 2022. The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said the extension of the deadline was to "ensure that every eligible SIM card is captured" to produce a credible database by the end of the exercise.



As of March 17, 2022, a total of 14,091,542 SIM cards had been linked to the Ghana Card.



Out of that, 10,348,532 had been bio-captured and 99,445 were new SIM cards, the minister stated.



