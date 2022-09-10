SIM card registration: Apologise and reverse your senseless and unlawful order- Sammy Gyamfi 'fires' Ursula

General News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has berated the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation over her decision to block some call and data services to Ghanaians who have not registered their SIM cards.



Speaking in a Woezor TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Sammy Gyamfi said that the action of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is unacceptable since there are no laws backing the sanction she is currently implementing.



“Before you can impose sanctions on anybody, the essence for which you are imposing the sanctions must be clearly defined in written law and the punishment for same clearly defined.



“So, what law gives the Minister of Communication and the NCA (National Communication Authority) the authority and the right to restrict some cards of persons who have not re-registered their SIM cards or have not registered their SIM cards?



“Nobody is against what the government is trying to do linking Ghana Card to SIM cards to fight crime and all that but we are saying once you are touching punishment make sure there is a law backing it,” he said.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication director added that the action of the minister is making a lot of Ghanaians lose their businesses.



He, therefore, urged the minister to apologies to the people of Ghanaians and reverse her 'senseless' order.



